بالصور.. وزير أسترالي مصاب بكورونا التقى مؤخرا إيفانكا ترامب ووزير العدل الأمريكي

ذكّرت وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية بأن وزير الداخلية الأسترالي بيتر داتون الذي أكد اليوم إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد-19" زار قبل أيام الولايات المتحدة والتقى مسؤولين كبارا.

وكان بين المسؤولين الذين التقاهم داتون الأسبوع الماضي في الولايات المتحدة إيفانكا ترامب، ابنة ومستشارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، ووزير العدل ويليام بار.

ونشرت السفارة الأسترالية في واشنطن في السادس من مارس الجاري صورة جماعية يقف فيها داتون جنبا إلى جنب مع ابنة ترامب وعلى مقربة من بار.

وتظهر صور أخرى داتون وهو يشارك في فعالية مع بار وعدد من مسؤولين آخرين.

وسبق أن تبين أن وزير الاتصالات البرازيلي فابيو واينغارتن الذي التقى الرئيس ترامب مؤخرا مصاب أيضا بفيروس كورونا، غير أن البيت الأبيض شدد على أنه ليس هناك أي داع لإخضاع الرئيس لأي فحوصات طبية.

المصدر: RT

 

