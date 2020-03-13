بالصور.. وزير أسترالي مصاب بكورونا التقى مؤخرا إيفانكا ترامب ووزير العدل الأمريكي
ذكّرت وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية بأن وزير الداخلية الأسترالي بيتر داتون الذي أكد اليوم إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد-19" زار قبل أيام الولايات المتحدة والتقى مسؤولين كبارا.
وكان بين المسؤولين الذين التقاهم داتون الأسبوع الماضي في الولايات المتحدة إيفانكا ترامب، ابنة ومستشارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، ووزير العدل ويليام بار.
ونشرت السفارة الأسترالية في واشنطن في السادس من مارس الجاري صورة جماعية يقف فيها داتون جنبا إلى جنب مع ابنة ترامب وعلى مقربة من بار.
Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI— Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020
Department of Justice, @DHSgov and partners from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom announce launch of voluntary principles to counter online child sexual exploitation and abuse #SafeOnlinehttps://t.co/An5kLBhwcKpic.twitter.com/HH0daQlQs5— Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 5, 2020
وتظهر صور أخرى داتون وهو يشارك في فعالية مع بار وعدد من مسؤولين آخرين.
Child sexual exploitation is a global crime that demands a global response. I'm in Washington DC with our Five Eyes partners from the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand where we've announced principles that leading technology companies should implement to protect kids online. pic.twitter.com/Z4P7upCacY— Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) March 6, 2020
وسبق أن تبين أن وزير الاتصالات البرازيلي فابيو واينغارتن الذي التقى الرئيس ترامب مؤخرا مصاب أيضا بفيروس كورونا، غير أن البيت الأبيض شدد على أنه ليس هناك أي داع لإخضاع الرئيس لأي فحوصات طبية.
المصدر: RT