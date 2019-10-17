نشطاء مناخ يعتلون القطارات في لندن احتجاجا
عطل نشطاء يدعون لمكافحة تغير المناخ خدمات السكك الحديدية في شرق لندن صباح اليوم الخميس، حيث أظهرت صور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المتظاهرين يجلسون فوق سطوح القطارات.
وقالت شرطة النقل البريطانية إنها تعاملت مع الأحداث، التي وقعت في شادويل وسترادفورد وكانينج تاون بالقرب من حي المال في كناري وارف بلندن.
وأضافت الشرطة في بيان: "ألقينا القبض على البعض بالفعل، ويعمل أفرادنا على استئناف الخدمات بسرعة".
#ExtinctionRebellion activists have disrupted London’s Docklands Light Railway network at Shadwell station pic.twitter.com/txqJcYJpMA— Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 17, 2019
#ExtintionRebellion glueing themselves to an electric train. Safe to say the fuel guzzling black cab I had to take to work went towards their “cause”. Safe to say they didn’t say much to my “why an electric train” comment. #DLR#shadwellpic.twitter.com/y7zA8doykj— Max (@Maximus3005) October 17, 2019
Commuters now physically dragging protestors from the roof of the train. @itvlondonpic.twitter.com/gDkXfJNxmL— Holly Collins (@HollyJoCollins) October 17, 2019
المصدر: رويترز