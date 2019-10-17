 
نشطاء مناخ يعتلون القطارات في لندن احتجاجا

عطل نشطاء يدعون لمكافحة تغير المناخ خدمات السكك الحديدية في شرق لندن صباح اليوم الخميس، حيث أظهرت صور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المتظاهرين يجلسون فوق سطوح القطارات.

وقالت شرطة النقل البريطانية إنها تعاملت مع الأحداث، التي وقعت في شادويل وسترادفورد وكانينج تاون بالقرب من حي المال في كناري وارف بلندن.

وأضافت الشرطة في بيان: "ألقينا القبض على البعض بالفعل، ويعمل أفرادنا على استئناف الخدمات بسرعة".

المصدر: رويترز

