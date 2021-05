اكتشاف جمجمة عملاقة لتمساح غير معروف منقرض عمره 8 ملايين عام

After a 30+ year absence, the holotype of #Thylacinus potens (related to the Tasmanian Tiger) has returned to the @GeoscienceAus#fossil collection! The 8-million-year-old specimen was found at Megafauna Central in Alice Springs by Dr. Adam Yates.👉https://t.co/KA74m3ZMtVpic.twitter.com/EBNklfbpVE