مودريتش يلمح لموقفه من التجديد لريال مدريد

🚨 Luka Modrić: “The decision on my future is made but I can't tell you yet”.



“I have always said I want to retire at Real Madrid, this is what I really want”.



“This would be a dream, this is my home, the club of my life. I want a farewell like Toni Kroos”, told @partidazocope. pic.twitter.com/BDFyr64JKg