الروسية آنا كالينسكايا تبلغ ثالث أدوار روما (فيديو)  

Back to winning ways!



A strong performance from Anna Kalinskaya to beat Clara Tauson 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia for the second consecutive year.



Solid stuff from Anna as she seeks to secure a RG Top 24 seeding, avoiding the Top 8 seeds. pic.twitter.com/NfDK12DkpA