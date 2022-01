برينتفورد الإنجليزي يمدد عقد مدربه حتى 2025

🗣 "We've created a lot of Brentford history. I'm looking forward to 𝙙𝙤 𝙢𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮"



The boss after he and Brian Riemer sign new deals through to 2025#BrentfordFCpic.twitter.com/8DEnZb33DM