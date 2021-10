المحرق يهزم الكويت بثنائية ويتأهل إلى نهائي كأس الاتحاد الآسيوي (فيديو)

🚨 FT: 🇺🇿 Nasaf 3️⃣ - 2️⃣ Lee Man 🇭🇰 🚨



A closely fought contest between the two sides, though the home side come through victorious in the Inter-Zone final much to the joy of the fans 💯🙌🏽 #NASvLMC#AFCCup2021pic.twitter.com/QqO9lmJAnr