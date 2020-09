الحكم بالإعدام على بطل مصارعة إيراني

#Navid_Afkari 's brothers, Vahid and Habib, were sentenced to prison and lashes. The 3 men were brutally tortured by the notorious Shiraz Intelligence Police to make forced confessions. #StopExecutionsInIran#ازادشان_کنید#اعدام_نکنیدhttps://t.co/DjILV1ejBjpic.twitter.com/D3sMGfQ7ST