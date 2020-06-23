فتاة تتهم أحد لاعبي ليفربول باغتصابها
اتهمت سيدة من مدينة مانشستر تدعى بونزو دلاميني لاعب فريق ليفربول الإنجليزي لكرة القدم الغيني نابي كيتا، بالاعتداء الجنسي عليها في يناير الماضي.
وكشفت دلاميني عن الواقعة عبر صفحتها على "تويتر"، وأكدت أنها تعرضت للاعتداء الجنسي من قبل اللاعب الغيني في 18 يناير الماضي، وذلك بعد سهرة مشتركة دعتها إليها صديقتها، وأشارت إلى أن كيتا بدأ بالتحرش بها من خلال لمسها ومن ثم عرض عليها المال عندما بدأت بالمقاومة.
On the 18th January 2020 I was sexually assaulted by @LFC player #nabykeita.Reported it to @gmpolice and @MerseyPolice.With all evidence/recordings &calls where his people requested to meet to apologise, I was told that it was his word against mine.Fuck the system it failed me.— Pontso Dlamini (@popcornpontso) June 22, 2020
وذكرت دلاميني أنها تقدمت بدعوى بالفعل لشرطة مانشستر وليفربول، وأرفقتها بمعلومات تفصيلية حول الاتصالات الهاتفية في ذلك الوقت، حيث تبادلت الرسائل مع والدتها وأجرت مكالمات هاتفية مع رجل يدعى بايوت، الذي أطلق على نفسه اسم وكيل كيتا.
My girl invited me to Naby’s party in Formby, at the end of the night Naby said he called a taxi for me.He lied,It never came!Everyone left,I was left alone, he started touching me.I repeatedly said NO.That’s when he offered me money.I refused it! #womenslivesmatter@MENnewsdesk— Pontso Dlamini (@popcornpontso) June 22, 2020
Asked #nabykeita to use the toilet and messaged my mom,I called her and she insisted I stay on the phone with her till taxi comes. He became angry when he noticed I’m in the phone and told me to wait outside #justiceforwomen. These are the screenshots my mom took from her phone. pic.twitter.com/nDsD5MELKG— Pontso Dlamini (@popcornpontso) June 22, 2020
يذكر أن نابي كيتا، البالغ من العمر 25 عاما، انضم إلى صفوف فريق ليفربول في عام 2018، وفاز معه بدوري أبطال أوروبا، وكأس العالم للأندية.
المصدر: وكالات