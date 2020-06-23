 
فتاة تتهم أحد لاعبي ليفربول باغتصابها

Reuters
اتهمت سيدة من مدينة مانشستر تدعى بونزو دلاميني لاعب فريق ليفربول الإنجليزي لكرة القدم الغيني نابي كيتا، بالاعتداء الجنسي عليها في يناير الماضي.

وكشفت دلاميني عن الواقعة عبر صفحتها على "تويتر"، وأكدت أنها تعرضت للاعتداء الجنسي من قبل اللاعب الغيني في 18 يناير الماضي، وذلك بعد سهرة مشتركة دعتها إليها صديقتها، وأشارت إلى أن كيتا بدأ بالتحرش بها من خلال لمسها ومن ثم عرض عليها المال عندما بدأت بالمقاومة.

فتاة تتهم أحد لاعبي ليفربول باغتصابها
Globallookpress

وذكرت دلاميني أنها تقدمت بدعوى بالفعل لشرطة مانشستر وليفربول، وأرفقتها بمعلومات تفصيلية حول الاتصالات الهاتفية في ذلك الوقت، حيث تبادلت الرسائل مع والدتها وأجرت مكالمات هاتفية مع رجل يدعى بايوت، الذي أطلق على نفسه اسم وكيل كيتا.

يذكر أن نابي كيتا، البالغ من العمر 25 عاما، انضم إلى صفوف فريق ليفربول في عام 2018، وفاز معه بدوري أبطال أوروبا، وكأس العالم للأندية.

المصدر: وكالات 

