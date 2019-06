According to @Forbes Top 100 sports money earners in 2018 the list includes 5 tennis players...

5. Roger Federer $93.4 mill

17. Novak Djokovic $50.6 mill

35. Kei Nishikori $37.3 mill

37. Rafael Nadal $35 mill

63. Serena Williams $29.2 mill (only woman on list) 💰🎾 #ATP#WTApic.twitter.com/Bp0EjOUGkn