رسميا.. مانشستر سيتي يعلن رحيل قائده

🇧🇪 @VincentKompany has announced he will leave @ManCity.



📅 11 Years

🏟 360 Games

⚽ 20 Goals



4 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

4 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup

2 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup

2 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Community Shield



3 🥇 PFA Team of the Year

1 🥇 PL Player of the Season



💙 Captain. Leader. Legend. pic.twitter.com/R5KaxQXwm9