لأول مرة.. إيران تطلق 3 أقمار صناعية إلى الفضاء الخارجي دفعة واحدة (صور+فيديو)

🔴🇮🇷 🎥#WATCH | Iran's Hits New Heights with Trio Satellite Launch!



The Simorgh satellite launcher successfully deployed the 'Mehda,' 'Kihan-2,' and 'Hatef-1' satellites, into a 450-kilometer into orbit, signifying a notable advancement in Iran's space capabilities.#الله#ایرانpic.twitter.com/gKZiUkJ1v5