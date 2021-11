مسبار ناسا "يلمس الشمس" بإنجاز لم يسبق له مثيل في تحليقه العاشر حول نجمنا المتوهج

Blazing along at space-record speeds that would get it from Earth to the Moon in under an hour, the #ParkerSolarProbe completed its 10th close approach to the Sun on Nov. 21, coming within 5.3 million miles of the solar surface. 🚀 ☀️ https://t.co/JTbD3yGDIb@NASASunpic.twitter.com/8uSx8FaQ1a