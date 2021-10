عينات من بعثة الصين تظهر أن القمر "نشط" مؤخرا أكثر مما كان يعتقد

Chang'e-5 sample updates (2/4): Three papers are published in @Nature TODAY TOGETEHR. Tian et al., 2021 proposed the CE-5 basalts have a KREEP-like REE bulk composition, however, Sm-Nd isotopes indicate they derived from a non-KREEP sources #CNSAhttps://t.co/Zk2b8e44KRpic.twitter.com/hMsu5MQQ4a