العلماء يشهدون عنفا حقيقيا لعواصف المشتري الشديدة بتفصيل أكبر من أي وقت مضى

Who’s up for some storm chasing?



We assembled an all star team — @NASAHubble, @GeminiObs and @NASAJuno — joining forces to probe the mightiest storms in the solar system on Jupiter. Their findings are unlocking new insights on out-of-this-world weather: https://t.co/tvLmDealClpic.twitter.com/iiTNO9uxjc