ما هي مواقف أليكسي نافالني السياسية؟

"Decades-old tweets?" Incredible to see the revisionism around Navalny since he became a household name in the West.



This is from last October (2020), in @derspiegel. He was talking about why he was expelled from the liberal Yabloko Party (because of his far-right views). https://t.co/bjjtXAI5qFpic.twitter.com/12A6NlJGPR