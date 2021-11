Vivo تستعد لإطلاق أحد أفضل الحواسب اللوحية

A new vivo 8,040mAh battery receives the TUV Rheinland certification. Unless vivo is trying to do something crazy with a smartphone, we are definitely going to see a tablet/laptop from the brand soon.

Plus, iQOO Pad and iQOO Book are also in the cards.#vivo#vivoPad#iQOOPadpic.twitter.com/3jS0ds3fGJ