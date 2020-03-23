رسالة تحذيرية من مصري مصاب بكورونا إلى الشباب ممن "يعتقدون أنه ليس خطيرا"
وجّه مريض بفيروس كورونا، يعيش في نيويورك بالولايات المتحدة، رسالة تحذيرية إلى الشباب وصف فيها تعرّضه لأعراض خطيرة شملت سعال الدم وصعوبة في التنفس.
وكشف طارق سليمان، من أصل مصري (تبعا لحسابه على إنستغرام)، أنه بدأ يشعر بضعف في جسده وعانى من القشعريرة في 8 مارس. وبينما اعتقد أنها نزلة برد طبيعية، أصبحت حالته أسوأ بكثير، حيث استقل حافلة من واشنطن العاصمة إلى مدينة نيويورك بحثا عن المساعدة، كما كتب على حسابه في "إنستغرام".
Here’s my story with coronavirus, especially for young people who think this virus isn’t dangerous. .😷🤒🤕 . I started feeling chills and my body felt weak on March 8th, I thought it is a normal cold/flu that will heal soon. It started hitting me when I was on the bus from DC to NYC. High temperature, severe chills, sweating, body aches, terrible headache, I stayed home for 5 days and continued to monitor my symptoms thinking that it maybe just a bad flu. After the fifth day I went to urgent care because my symptoms has been getting worse, by the time the doctor started running some tests I fainted and they called the ambulance 🚑, after they transferred me to mount Sinai. From the moment I got there I was kept in an isolated room by myself, they definitely didn’t know what to do. They ran some tests on me every 4 hours, with no information or telling me what I have or what’s wrong with me, I was shaking and felt like I was dying with only IVs in my arm. After they took some blood and swapped my nose for covid-19 test I waited again until 4 am in the morning, I got discharged and sent home after 12 hours in the ER and instructed to only take Tylenol. . the hospitals and USA is completely unprepared for this, I don’t recommend relying on hospitals or the healthcare system. After 4 days I got my test result back that I am positive. I still have the same symptoms with no progress, but I started developing pneumonia and can’t breathe normally because there is NO cure, it was followed by coughing blood, now I have no fever but I still can’t breathe normally, apparently the virus has spread into my lungs. . I am still not cured or healed from covid-19 and I will be going to the emergency room again for my developed pneumonia.. ( doctors and everyone in the ER have no idea how to deal with this virus, they are only depending on your body to fight it) . PLEASE SHARE so more people know that this isn’t something small we are dealing with, be responsible and stay home. I don’t want anyone to go through what I am going through now. Stay safe ❤️
وبعد 5 أيام من البقاء في المنزل وقياس درجة حرارته، ذهب مصمم الأزياء لتلقي بعض الرعاية الطبية وإجراء الفحوصات. وأُغمي عليه أثناء التقييم ونُقل إلى كلية Icahn للطب في Mount Sinai، نيويورك، وفقا لتقرير موقع "ميرور".
وكتب طارق: "منذ اللحظة التي وصلت فيها إلى هناك، بقيت في حجرة معزولة لوحدي، ومن المؤكد أنهم لا يعرفون ماذا يفعلون. وأجروا بعض الاختبارات كل 4 ساعات، دون أي معلومات، ودون إخباري بحالتي الطبية، أو ما أعاني منه، كنت أرتجف وشعرت أنني أموت مع ربط IVs فقط في ذراعي. وبعد أن أخذوا عينة من الدم والأنف، لإجراء اختبار covid-19، وانتظرت مرة أخرى حتى الساعة 4 صباحا. خرجت من المستشفى. إلى المنزل، بعد إمضاء 12 ساعة في غرفة الطوارئ وتلقي تعليمات بأخذ Tylenol فقط".
وانتقد طارق، الذي صمم الأزياء لـ Ru Paul's Drag Race، مستوى الرعاية التي حصل عليها. وقال: "بعد 4 أيام، حصلت على نتيجة الاختبار وكانت إيجابية. ما زلت أعاني من الأعراض نفسها دون أي تقدم، لكنني بدأت أشهد تطور الالتهاب الرئوي دون التمكن من التنفس بشكل طبيعي، لأنه لا يوجد علاج. وأعقب ذلك سعال الدم. والآن ليس لدي حمى، ولكن ما زلت لا أستطيع التنفس بشكل طبيعي، يبدو أن الفيروس انتشر في رئتي".
وتابع موضحا: "هذا ليس أمرا بسيطا نتعامل معه، كن مسؤولا وابق في المنزل. لا أريد أن يمر أي شخص بما مررت به الآن. ابق آمنا".
وفي الولايات المتحدة، أصيب 32 ألفا و356 شخصا بفيروس كورونا في آخر إحصاء. ولقي أكثر من 400 شخص حتفهم وصُنّف 178 على أنهم يتعافون.
المصدر: ميرور