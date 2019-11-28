والدة طفلة "قناع باتمان" الأمريكية تتحدث بغبطة عن "معجزة الروس"

View this post on Instagram

♥️ Results ♥️ Português 🇧🇷: Com grande emoção, apresento os primeiros resultados das cirurgias da Luna 🥰 Uma matéria linda feita pelo @dailymail e algumas fotos!!! Apenas 1 mês do último procedimento, por isso precisamos ter paciência... o resultado final teremos em alguns meses após a recuperação total da pele dela 🙏🏽 Ela ainda está com curativo na cabecinha, pois o médico precisou fazer enxertos em alguns pedaços e usou a pele dali.... Ainda falta muito, mas estamos muito felizes com os resultados e, principalmente pela luna não sentir dor e estar sempre feliz ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Estou muito feliz por ter apostado em meus instintos e ter vindo para a Rússia!! Obrigada a todos pelas orações e doações 🙏🏽 ————————————————- English 🇺🇸: With great emotion, I present the first results of Luna's surgeries 🥰 A beautiful article made by @dailymail and some photos !!! Only 1 month after the last procedure, so we need to have patience ... the final results we will have in a few months after the full recovery of her skin 🙏🏽 She still have the bandages on her head because doctor did a few grafts and used the skin from there ♥️ we still have a lot of surgeries ahead of us, but we are very happy with the results and especially because luna does not feel pain and she’s always happy ♥️🙏♥️ I’m so glad I followed my mother’s instincts and came to Russia!!! Thanks all for the prayers and donations ————————————————- #birthmark #selfesteem #gofundme #vakinha #caringmattersnow #nevus #rareskincondition #harvard #bareyourbirthmark #mrelbank #breastfeeding #mom #love #filha #amor #caldeiraodohuck #lucianohuck #photoshoot #nevuslove #maeefilha #bringingawareness #luna #amordemãe #lovetheskinyourein #somostodosluna #awareness #luna.love.hope #vida #daughter