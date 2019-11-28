والدة طفلة "قناع باتمان" الأمريكية تتحدث بغبطة عن "معجزة الروس"
تمكن الأطباء الروس من إزالة جزء من وحمة سوداء كبيرة على وجه طفلة أمريكية، عقب إجراء عملية ناجحة، وفقا لمقطع فيديو نشرته والدتها يوضح النتائج.
وأحضرت كارول فينر، من ولاية فلوريدا، رضيعتها لونا، البالغة من العمر ثمانية أشهر إلى مدينة كراسنودار الروسية على أمل علاج حالتها الجلدية النادرة.
وحقق الجراح الروسي الدكتور بافيل بوبوف، نجاحا باهرا في أول عملية لإزالة جزء من الوحمة عن جبهتها، وهي واحدة من سلسلة عمليات جراحية عديدة لتخليص الرضيعة تماما من "قناع باتمان".
ويظهر مقطع الفيديو الذي نشر على حساب فينر على "إنستغرام" اللحظة المؤثرة عنما تمت إزالة ضمادات لونا، ما يدل على أن العيب الأسود على جبينها اختفى.
واعترف بوبوف أن النتائج المذهلة للعملية الأولى تجاوزت حتى توقعاته الخاصة، وقال أيضا لوسائل الإعلام إنه على الرغم من استمرار ظهور الجلد الوردي وعدة ندب صغيرة على جبين الفتاة، إلا أنها ستختفي مع مرور الوقت، ويتوقع بوبوف أن "يتعافى الجلد تماما".
ووصفت والدة لونا النتائج بأنها "معجزة" و"أفضل هدية ممكنة لعيد الميلاد لعائلتنا".
وابتكر الطبيب الروسي علاجا غير جراحي لأمراض السرطان والأورام، باستخدام أشعة الليزر الخالية من الألم.
وتعرف حالة الطفلة لونا باسم الوحمة (naevus)، وهي حالة غير مهددة للحياة، لكنها تحمل خطرا بسيطا من سرطان الجلد إذا تم ترك اضطراب الجلد دون علاج.
وقالت فينر إن إزالة الوحمة في الولايات المتحدة كان من شأنه أن يترك ابنتها مع ندوب شديدة، وستعود لونا ووالدتها الآن إلى الولايات المتحدة للاحتفال بالأعياد مع العائلة، لكن من المقرر أن تعود إلى كراسنودار في يناير لمواصلة العلاج.
المصدر: RT