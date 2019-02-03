بالصور.. أشهى وجبات الطعام التي تقدمها شركات الطيران
نشر مدون طعام ذواق "موسوعة" من صور الأطباق التي تقدمها شركات الطيران المختلفة لزبائنها.
وعمل الأمريكي، هنري وو، من مدينة شيكاغو، كمطور برامج حاسوبية لعدة سنوات، لكنه قرر عام 2016 ترك وظيفته والسفر في جولة حول العالم.
والتقط هنري في بداية رحلاته، مثل أي سائح تقليدي، صورا للأماكن التي زارها وصور سيلفي أيضا. وأكثر ما تميز به هذا السائح الفريد من نوعه، الصور التي يلتقطها لوجبات الطعام المقدمة من قبل شركات الطيران على رحلاتها حول العالم.
وتطورت فكرة هنري حول صور الطعام التي يعشق نشرها، لذلك أنشأ حسابا على إنستغرام أسماه "airplanefoodselfie"، وبدأ يعرض فيه لائحة أطعمة شركات الطيران العالمية.
وجذب حساب "airplanefoodselfie" أكثر من 17 ألف مشترك، خلال بضع سنوات، شاركوا فيه هنري آراءهم حول أطباق رحلات الطيران للدرجات الاقتصادية ولرجال الأعمال، وكذلك بدأوا بإرسال صورهم الخاصة لأطباق أطعمة رحلاتهم الجوية.
ويقترح هنري على كل من اطلع على هذا الحساب في إنستغرام، الاطلاع أولا على قائمة الأطعمة لشركات الطيران، قبل حجز تذاكر السفر.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀ ——————⠀ 12/4/2018 Delta Airlines DL199 SEA->ICN Delta One class⠀ ——————⠀ Special thanks to @dutchclaire for sharing her @airplanefoodselfie with us
