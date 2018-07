كلبة تنقذ 7 قطط من الموت

The moment a fly interrupted our communal nap! How dare he? #rescuekitten #dogvideo #catvideo #cutevideo Disclaimer: Content exclusively managed by Caters News. For use, contact licensing@catersnews.com or +61280684248.

A post shared by Handler: Koyote Moone (@bannerthesuperdog) on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT