عرس ملكي من زاوية جديدة.. صورة تاريخية نادرة للملكة فيكتوريا!

Queen Victoria and her family, including King Edward VII, Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarina Alexandra, Kaiser Wilhelm II and Empress Frederick at a wedding in Coburg, Germany, 1894. Queen Victoria was referred to as “the grandmother of Europe” because her progeny were dispersed throughout the continent through the marriages of her numerous children. She wrote in her journal for 21 April 1894, 'the whole of our large family party were photographed by English, as well as German photographers. Many groups were taken, & some of me with Vicky & my 3 sons, & William.' || The original photo was a courtesy of #Romanovs100 #history

