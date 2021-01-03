وفاة المغني البريطاني جيري مارسدن عن 78 عاما
توفي جيري مارسدن المغني الرئيسي لفرقة "جيري آند ذا بيسميكرز" البريطانية، عن عمر ناهز 78 عاما، حسب ما أعلن أحد أصدقائه اليوم الأحد.
وقال المذيع بيت برايس على "تويتر": "بقلب يعتصره الحزن، وبعد التحدث إلى العائلة، يجب أن أخبركم بأن الأسطورة جيري مارسدن توفي للأسف بعد مرض القلب لفترة قصيرة".
وفرقة "جيري آند ذا بيسميكرز" التي تأسست عام 1959، هي صاحبة أغنية "لن تسير وحدك أبدا" التي صارت في عام 1963 نشيد نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي لكرة القدم.
ونشر نادي ليفربول تغريدة على "تويتر" نعى فيها الفنان البريطاني الراحل.
المصدر: وكالات