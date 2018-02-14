 
FBI: إطلاق النار عند مقر وكالة الأمن القومي في ميريلاند حادث عرضي

أعلن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي أن واقعة إطلاق النار الذي وقع الأربعاء قرب مقر وكالة الأمن القومي بمنطقة فورت ميد بولاية ميريلاند، حادث عرضي لا صلة له بدوافع إرهابية.

وأكد مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في مدينة بالتيمور، في تغريدة على حسابه في "تويتر" نشر الأربعاء، أن التحقيق في الحادث لا يزال مستمرا.

وقال وكيل مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي، غوردون جونسون، في تصريح صحفي، إن إطلاق النار وقع عند بوابة مقر وكالة الأمن القومي في منطقة فورت ميد، ما أدى إلى إصابة 3 أشخاص، وهم سائق سيارة SUV سوداء وأحد أفراد وكالة الأمن القومية ومواطن.

وأشار جونسون إلى أن جروح المصابين لم تنجم عن الإصابات بطلقات الرصاص، مضيفا أن الرجلين الذين كانا داخل السيارة المذكورة عدا السائق تم إلقاء القبض عليهما للتحقيق معهما.

وسبق أن أعلنت وكالة الأمن القومي أن الوضع في المنطقة تحت السيطرة وأنه لا يوجد أي تهديد للأمن، مشيرة إلى أن السلطات تتعامل مع الحادث.

NBC

المصدر: وكالات

إينا أسالخانوفا

