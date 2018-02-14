FBI: إطلاق النار عند مقر وكالة الأمن القومي في ميريلاند حادث عرضي
أعلن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي أن واقعة إطلاق النار الذي وقع الأربعاء قرب مقر وكالة الأمن القومي بمنطقة فورت ميد بولاية ميريلاند، حادث عرضي لا صلة له بدوافع إرهابية.
وأكد مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في مدينة بالتيمور، في تغريدة على حسابه في "تويتر" نشر الأربعاء، أن التحقيق في الحادث لا يزال مستمرا.
Fort Meade incident update: we do not believe there is any nexus to terrorism at this point in time, and believe that this was an isolated incident. We ask for your patience as the investigation continues.— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) 14 февраля 2018 г.
وقال وكيل مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي، غوردون جونسون، في تصريح صحفي، إن إطلاق النار وقع عند بوابة مقر وكالة الأمن القومي في منطقة فورت ميد، ما أدى إلى إصابة 3 أشخاص، وهم سائق سيارة SUV سوداء وأحد أفراد وكالة الأمن القومية ومواطن.
وأشار جونسون إلى أن جروح المصابين لم تنجم عن الإصابات بطلقات الرصاص، مضيفا أن الرجلين الذين كانا داخل السيارة المذكورة عدا السائق تم إلقاء القبض عليهما للتحقيق معهما.
وسبق أن أعلنت وكالة الأمن القومي أن الوضع في المنطقة تحت السيطرة وأنه لا يوجد أي تهديد للأمن، مشيرة إلى أن السلطات تتعامل مع الحادث.
The #FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time. Continue monitoring @FBIBaltimore for updates.— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) 14 февраля 2018 г.
#Chopper4 showing bullet holes through windshield of SUV after it crashes into NSA campus entrance, at least one person in custody, possibly another shot, turn on @nbcwashington for updates #breakingnewspic.twitter.com/sNtCaJjIPR— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) February 14, 2018
Fort George G. Meade - HWY32 is closed in both directions near Fort Meade due to a police investigation. Please take alternate routes, expect long delays and drive carefully.— Fort Meade PAO (@FtMeadeMD) 14 февраля 2018 г.
SHUTDOWN: 32 east of 295 TFN Authorities reporting 3 people were shot & they have 1 suspect in custody Traffic is gridlocked on 32, 198 & 295 Use 100, 175 or 95 as alternates #MDtraffic#SkyTrak7#GMWpic.twitter.com/gB0LXnXMXM— Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) 14 февраля 2018 г.
المصدر: وكالات
إينا أسالخانوفا