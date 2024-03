كاميرون يشير إلى الجهة التي تعرقل تدفق المساعدات إلى غزة برا

Grateful to @David_Cameron for such clarity in his response to my letter. He confirms, contrary to some claims:



- The UN has NOT requested the Kerem Shalom crossing be closed on Saturdays. Israel closes it due to the Sabbath.



- Aid not getting into Gaza due to “arbitrary… https://t.co/DTP0Vl5Ohzpic.twitter.com/cvrmdwRhOi