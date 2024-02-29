بالفيديو.. جنود أمريكيون سابقون يحرقون زيهم العسكري
أحرق جنود أمريكيون سابقون زيهم العسكري تضامنا مع الجندي آرون بوشنل الذي أحرق نفسه أمام السفارة الإسرائيلية في واشنطن نصرة لفلسطين.
وخلال احتفال تأبيني أحرق قدامى المحاربين الأمريكيين، وناشطون مناهضون للحرب، في وسط مدينة سان خوسيه، ملابسهم العسكرية بلفتة رمزية وشخصية تكريما لتضحية بوشنل.
وتبادل المشاركون القصص والتأملات حول تكلفة الحرب، وسلطوا الضوء على ما يزيد عن 29,000 ضحية فلسطينية منذ بداية النزاع.
American veterans burn their military uniforms in honour of Aaron Bushnell, who died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington and denouncing the Israeli genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/pcJMm8qynR— JubaMalhama. (@juba_malhama) February 29, 2024
وفي شيكاغو، تجمع المئات لإضاءة الشموع تكريما لبوشنل وجميع الذين فقدوا حياتهم في النضال من أجل فلسطين.
CHICAGO — on the Northside, hundreds congregated to light candles in honor of Aaron Bushnell and all those lost in the fight for a free Palestine 🇵🇸🕯️ pic.twitter.com/YumdPQpl5b— ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) February 29, 2024
TONIGHT in Chicago 🇵🇸— Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) February 29, 2024
On the Northside, hundreds honored Aaron Bushnell’s immense sacrifice
On the Southwest side, community members joined together in song to say “WE GOT US” — and we must continue to fight for a free Palestine
Join millions in the streets on March 2 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/FIDrM380lf
وقبل وفاته دعا بوشنيل في تسجيل فيديو إلى "تحرير فلسطين" وقال إنه "لن يكون متواطئا في إبادة جماعية".
#Oregon, #Columbia— Gaza Under Attack_🇵🇸 (@Palestine001_) February 29, 2024
A moving act of solidarity as veterans burn their uniforms at a vigil for #AaronBushnell hosted by veterans against war
inspired by his courage with an added emphasis on active duty military to act in defiance against the genocide and imperialism pic.twitter.com/hJJocDeoaC
Aaron Bushnell will NEVER be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/tVAn2r54YL— Rev Laskaris (@REVMAXXING) February 28, 2024
المصدر: RT