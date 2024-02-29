بالفيديو.. جنود أمريكيون سابقون يحرقون زيهم العسكري

 
لن نسمح لأحد بالتدخل في شؤوننا الداخلية.. كلمة بوتين إلى الجمعية الفدرالية الروسية (أبرز النقاط)

أحرق جنود أمريكيون سابقون زيهم العسكري تضامنا مع الجندي آرون بوشنل الذي أحرق نفسه أمام السفارة الإسرائيلية في واشنطن نصرة لفلسطين.

وخلال احتفال تأبيني أحرق قدامى المحاربين الأمريكيين، وناشطون مناهضون للحرب، في وسط مدينة سان خوسيه، ملابسهم العسكرية بلفتة رمزية وشخصية تكريما لتضحية بوشنل.

وتبادل المشاركون القصص والتأملات حول تكلفة الحرب، وسلطوا الضوء على ما يزيد عن 29,000 ضحية فلسطينية منذ بداية النزاع.

وفي شيكاغو، تجمع المئات لإضاءة الشموع تكريما لبوشنل وجميع الذين فقدوا حياتهم في النضال من أجل فلسطين.

وقبل وفاته دعا بوشنيل في تسجيل فيديو إلى "تحرير فلسطين" وقال إنه "لن يكون متواطئا في إبادة جماعية".

المصدر: RT

