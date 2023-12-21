 
بعد 10 أيام على رئاسته.. احتجاجات أمام القصر الرئاسي في بوينس آيرس ضد إجراءات ميلي (فيديو)

بعد 10 أيام على رئاسته.. احتجاجات أمام القصر الرئاسي في بوينس آيرس ضد إجراءات ميلي (فيديو)
تجمع أكثر من ألف متظاهر، يوم الأربعاء، أمام القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الأرجنتينية بوينس آيرس، احتجاجا على سياسات وإجراءات الرئيس الجديد خافيير ميلي، بعد 10 أيام من توليه الحكم.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية أن "أكثر من ألف متظاهر تجمعوا في الساحة القريبة من القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الأرجنتينية بوينس آيرس، احتجاجا على سياسات الرئيس خافيير ميلي"، بعد عشرة أيام من توليه مهامه فور أدائه اليمين الدستورية.

وبدأت الاحتجاجات يوم الأربعاء، ضد إجراءات التقشف وإلغاء القيود التنظيمية التي أعلنها الرئيس.

واندلعت اشتباكات محدودة بين الشرطة والمحتجين، خلال أول مسيرة مناهضة للحكومة الحالية، فيما تسببت قوات الأمن في حدوث تدافع في أحد الشوارع المجاورة، وغلق كامل الطريق المؤدية إلى الساحة المركزية القريبة من القصر.

المصدر: RT

