بعد 10 أيام على رئاسته.. احتجاجات أمام القصر الرئاسي في بوينس آيرس ضد إجراءات ميلي (فيديو)
تجمع أكثر من ألف متظاهر، يوم الأربعاء، أمام القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الأرجنتينية بوينس آيرس، احتجاجا على سياسات وإجراءات الرئيس الجديد خافيير ميلي، بعد 10 أيام من توليه الحكم.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية أن "أكثر من ألف متظاهر تجمعوا في الساحة القريبة من القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الأرجنتينية بوينس آيرس، احتجاجا على سياسات الرئيس خافيير ميلي"، بعد عشرة أيام من توليه مهامه فور أدائه اليمين الدستورية.
in argentina, milei's right-wing government took office just two weeks ago and thousands of people have already come out to protest against milei (who banned protests)— ً (@zevonks) December 20, 2023
but his plan is failing miserably because people are making the police look useless. pic.twitter.com/r5nWx3PDgD
وبدأت الاحتجاجات يوم الأربعاء، ضد إجراءات التقشف وإلغاء القيود التنظيمية التي أعلنها الرئيس.
🚨🇦🇷 ANTI-MILEI PROTESTS IN ARGENTINA FAIL MISERABLY— The Socratic Daily (@SocraticDaily) December 20, 2023
Leftist protestors in Buenos Aires pledged to pack the Plaza de Mayo amid President Milei’s new policy reforms.
Except barely anyone showed up.
The Argentinian people stand with President Milei! pic.twitter.com/WepiG1ZAj5
❗🔥🇦🇷 - #BREAKING: Large demonstrations are reported in Buenos Aires.— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) December 20, 2023
The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, monitors the response to the protests at the Federal Police headquarters in the capital. pic.twitter.com/UDx8qBYGXd
واندلعت اشتباكات محدودة بين الشرطة والمحتجين، خلال أول مسيرة مناهضة للحكومة الحالية، فيما تسببت قوات الأمن في حدوث تدافع في أحد الشوارع المجاورة، وغلق كامل الطريق المؤدية إلى الساحة المركزية القريبة من القصر.
Protest against Argentina's new president Javier Milei⚡️— Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) December 20, 2023
⭕️In Buenos Aires, trade unions and social organizations have called for protests against the measures taken by the new Argentine government under Javier Milei. pic.twitter.com/3tRTrCuH1x
