"غزّة حرة".. عبارة نقشها مجهولون أمام نصب لينكولن التذكاري في واشنطن (فيديو)

Designed by architect #HenryBacon (1866-1924), The Lincoln Memorial was dedicated May 30, 1922. On Dec 20, 2023 buckets of red paint were dumped on the memorial's steps where the slogan "Free Gaza" was also repeatedly spray-painted in red. Loathsome vandals! Video: @barnardfox5dcpic.twitter.com/Habivww4Dx