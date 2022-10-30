"كارثة غوجارات".. ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا انهيار جسر معلق غربي الهند إلى 91 قتيلا (فيديو)
قالت وسائل إعلام هندية مساء الأحد إن 91 شخصا على الأقل لقوا مصرعهم وأصيب أكثر من 100 آخرين، إثر انهيار جسر معلق في ولاية غوجارات غربي البلاد.
وذكرت بعض التقارير المحلية أن عدة أشخاص سقطوا في نهر ماتشو إثر انهيار الجسر في موربي بولاية غوجارات، وأن عمليات الإنقاذ جارية.
وأشارت إلى أنه يمكن أن يكون هناك العديد من السياح من بين المصابين.
من جهته ذكر موقع "zee" الهندي أن أكثر من 500 سقطوا في النهر.
وتحدث رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي إلى رئيس وزراء ولاية غوجارات، بوبندرا باتيل، ومسؤولين آخرين بشأن الحادث.
وقال بيان من مكتب رئيس الوزراء إن مودي أمر بتعبئة عاجلة لفرق الإنقاذ.
PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022
وغرد باتيل "أنا حزين للغاية لمأساة انهيار الجسر المعلق في موربي.. عمليات الإغاثة والإنقاذ جارية.. أنا على اتصال دائم بإدارة المنطقة في هذا الصدد".
وبحسب التقارير، فقد أعيد فتح الجسر المعلق مؤخرا بعد الصيانة، كما أشارت إلى أن الجسر كان يحمل عددا من الأشخاص يفوق طاقته.
#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
#Gujarat | A cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river, Morbi area today. Several people fear injured. Further details awaited. #Gujrat#machchhuhadsa#riverhadsapic.twitter.com/uiLKSrgjqx— Sanjay Verma (@sanjay_pverma) October 30, 2022
#BREAKING: JUST IN - Cable Bridge with hundreds of people collapses in the Machchhu river, Morbi area, Gujarat, India https://t.co/f4rBd3gyizpic.twitter.com/GmzCY0xQXH— Insider News (@InsiderNewsKe) October 30, 2022
Cable overbridge collapses in Gujarat`s Morbi, 30 dead, over 500 people fall in Machchhu River.— Boiled Anda 🥚🇮🇳 (@AmitLeliSlayer) October 30, 2022
#WATCH / Several people feared to be injured after cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in #Gujarat's #Morbi area. pic.twitter.com/f8i0TgBTkc— Naila Kidwai (@naila_kidwai) October 30, 2022
Many people fell into the Machchhu river in Morbi, in Gujarat. The suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, is in Morbi in the state of Gujarat, India, collapsed Sunday evening. #Gujarat#Bridge#Accident#Morbipic.twitter.com/2brZNZgI3A— Aamir Hussain (@aamirhussain72) October 30, 2022
A cable bridge has collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi. Nagar Palika officials are at the site & rescue operations are currently going on. All other agencies including Fire Brigade, ambulances etc have been rushed into service to rescue those stranded in the Machchhu river. pic.twitter.com/3xrgBjtEA8— Mona Hindustani (@imonikaudeshi) October 30, 2022
المصدر: وسائل إعلام هندية