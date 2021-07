الولايات المتحدة ترصد مكافأة ضخمة لمن يساعد على ضبط قيادي في حزب الله (صورة)

REWARD! Up to $7 Million

For Info on Hizballah Terrorist



On this date in 1994, Salman Raouf Salman directed the Hizballah bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people.



Help us find him. You could be eligible for a reward. https://t.co/5aEbohCuZ1pic.twitter.com/nQVlfAlNSy