مدافعات عن حقوق المرأة منقبات بالأسود يهاجمن الشرطة في المكسيك (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

تظاهر المئات من الناشطات في المكسيك احتجاجا على عنف الشرطة ضد النساء، وقامت المتظاهرات بمهاجمة طوق الشرطة حول القصر الوطني الحكومي.

وذكر موقع يونيفرسال، أن "مجموعة من المتظاهرات فككن السياج المعدني للقصر الوطني واشتبكن مع الشرطة التي كانت تحرسه".

ويأتي ذلك على خلفية مقتل مهاجرة من السلفادور في منطقة تولوم السياحية بجنوب شرق المكسيك، إذ توفيت أثناء الاعتقال من قبل عناصر الشرطة.

ووفقا لتقارير وسائل الإعلام، شارك ما لا يقل عن 250 شخصا في مسيرة الاحتجاج في مكسيكو سيتي، وسار المحتجون والناشطات من النصب التذكاري للثورة إلى مكتب ولاية كوينتانا رو، حيث وقعت الحادثة (وفاة  المهاجرة)، ثم توجهن إلى القصر الوطني.

المصدر: وكالات

