مدافعات عن حقوق المرأة منقبات بالأسود يهاجمن الشرطة في المكسيك (فيديو)
تظاهر المئات من الناشطات في المكسيك احتجاجا على عنف الشرطة ضد النساء، وقامت المتظاهرات بمهاجمة طوق الشرطة حول القصر الوطني الحكومي.
وذكر موقع يونيفرسال، أن "مجموعة من المتظاهرات فككن السياج المعدني للقصر الوطني واشتبكن مع الشرطة التي كانت تحرسه".
ويأتي ذلك على خلفية مقتل مهاجرة من السلفادور في منطقة تولوم السياحية بجنوب شرق المكسيك، إذ توفيت أثناء الاعتقال من قبل عناصر الشرطة.
ووفقا لتقارير وسائل الإعلام، شارك ما لا يقل عن 250 شخصا في مسيرة الاحتجاج في مكسيكو سيتي، وسار المحتجون والناشطات من النصب التذكاري للثورة إلى مكتب ولاية كوينتانا رو، حيث وقعت الحادثة (وفاة المهاجرة)، ثم توجهن إلى القصر الوطني.
#Internacional— TCS Noticias (@tcsnoticias) April 2, 2021
México | Grupos de mujeres llegan a las oficinas del Gobierno de Quintana Roo, en la colonia Roma, para manifestarse contra el asesinato de la salvadoreña Victoria Salazar a manos de policías municipales de Tulum. pic.twitter.com/QyRxKSnPo4
#JusticiaparaVictoria— 𝙻𝚒𝚣 (@abismada_) April 2, 2021
«La policía no me cuida, me cuidan mis amigas»
Protesta en apoyo a colectivas en Q. Roo desde CDMX pic.twitter.com/xyN80lssjd
Made this video for my course about the International Women's Day protests in Mexico City, let me know what you think. Thank you to @Ilse_Asecas for the interview and the footage. pic.twitter.com/w3Vp9i3m3k— Andrew James Quinn (@AndyPandyQuinn) April 1, 2021
المصدر: وكالات