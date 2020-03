ضحايا كورونا من رجال الدين المسلمين والمسيحيين واليهود

Heartbroken to hear Rabbi Romi Cohn z''l passed away from COVID-19.



Rabbi Cohn lived an incredible life of service, helping 56 families escape Nazi tyranny. 2 months after he led the House in opening prayer, I hope you'll join me in praying for him & his family. יהי זיכרו ברוך pic.twitter.com/aIFpBnRNWC