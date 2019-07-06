فلوريدا.. 20 جريحا بانفجار ضخم في مركز للتسوق
أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية بسقوط عدد من الجرحى بانفجار ضخم داخل مركز تجاري في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية.
وأكدت السلطات المحلية أن الحادث نجم عن انفجار غاز في مطعم للبيزا موجود داخل مركز Fountains Plaza للتسوق بمدينة بلانتيشن.
وأسفر الانفجار عن إصابة 20 شخصا على الأقل وتدمير المطعم وإلحاق الأضرار بالمباني التجارية المجاورة.
Multiple injuries are reported in a gas explosion that destroyed part of a shopping center and significantly damaged a neighboring gym in #Plantation,#Floridapic.twitter.com/H95w5YHUS4— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) July 6, 2019
DEVELOPING: Police and fire crews are responding to an explosion with "multiple patients" at a shopping center in Florida, officials said Saturday. https://t.co/XpM9jxGPcypic.twitter.com/irj1FSEOGY— ABC News (@ABC) July 6, 2019
USA: gas #explosion occurred around noon (local time) at The Fountains`s Mall , Plantation, Miami`s north Florida. "(Video Credit: Kenan G .) pic.twitter.com/U4qJzaFmnt— AnonChavez (@Chavezinfinite) July 6, 2019
المصدر: "ذي غارديان"