فلوريدا.. 20 جريحا بانفجار ضخم في مركز للتسوق

أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية بسقوط عدد من الجرحى بانفجار ضخم داخل مركز تجاري في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية.

وأكدت السلطات المحلية أن الحادث نجم عن انفجار غاز في مطعم للبيزا موجود داخل مركز Fountains Plaza للتسوق بمدينة بلانتيشن.

وأسفر الانفجار عن إصابة 20 شخصا على الأقل وتدمير المطعم وإلحاق الأضرار بالمباني التجارية المجاورة.

المصدر: "ذي غارديان"

