We flew right over the top of Hurricane Beryl today. Peering down into the eye with the 50 to 500 mm lens gave me both an eerie feeling and a high level of weather nerd excitement.



Whole Hurricane: 50mm, f9, ISO 1000, 1/32000

Eye: 210mm (50 to 500m lens), f13, ISO 1000, 1/26000 pic.twitter.com/731tEy0CJh