اكتشاف فوهات صدمية لم يسبق لها مثيل على الأرض تدل على تأثير نيزكي هائل سبق الديناصورات

Craters Only Ever Seen on Other Planets and Moons Discovered in Wyoming

via @Newsweekhttps://t.co/7Muycfpzew

Featured #openaccess paper from GSA Bulletin by Thomas Kenkmann et al, "Secondary cratering on Earth: The Wyoming impact crater field" https://t.co/by9dnPoDXNpic.twitter.com/wIDjSR08jA