مهندسو مرسيدس فورمولا 1 يطورون جهازا يساعد المرضى على مكافحة فيروس كورونا

UCL engineers, @uclh & @MercedesAMGF1 have developed life-saving breathing aids for the NHS. The tech can help keep #COVID19 patients out of intensive care, and has been produced, tested & regulator approved in just 10 days @Health_Eng@uclmechenghttps://t.co/72Lzb9so8hpic.twitter.com/mcbyksbxi7