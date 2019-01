ليفربول يكرم مشجعا في عيد ميلاده الـ104

.@LFC super fan Bernard, a resident from RMBI Home The Tithebarn is to celebrate his 104th birthday by going to a match. He was delighted to receive a ‘Bernard 104’ shirt and a letter from Jürgen Klopp.



Happy 104th birthday to Bernard! 🎉



