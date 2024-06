نظام التأهل والتبديلات والإيقافات في كأس أوروبا 2024

🏟️ The 66,000-capacity Munich Football Arena will host six matches during #EUR02024: ⬇️



⚽ 14 June: Germany v Scotland

⚽ 17 June: Romania v Ukraine

⚽ 20 June: Slovenia v Serbia

⚽ 25 June: Denmark v Serbia

⚽ 02 July: Round of 16

⚽ 09 July: Semi-final pic.twitter.com/CsexC7B93d