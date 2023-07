رومانو: ميلان يحسم صفقة تشوكويزي

Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan, here we go! Documents are being exchanged and checked between AC Milan and Villarreal 🚨🔴⚫️ #ACMilan



Chukwueze will sign the contract this week — valid until June 2028.



Fee around €20m plus €8m add ons.



Medical booked later this week. pic.twitter.com/oyAouFpB95