كريستيانو رونالدو يعلق على مستوى الدوري السعودي

Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr move: “Saudi’s is very competitive league. It's not Premier League, I'm not going to lie, but it's a league that left me positively surprised” 🇸🇦🤝🏻



“In 5,6,7 years, if they continue with the plan, it will be the 4th, 5th league in the world”. pic.twitter.com/Yy4BcRLJ1A