في مباراة واحدة.. صلاح يحطم أرقام دروغبا وأغويرو وهنري ونيستروي

Most goals scored by for an English club in the UEFA Champions League:



◉ Mohamed Salah: 38 goals

◎ Sergio Aguero: 36 goals

◎ Didier Drogba: 36 goals

◎ Thierry Henry: 36 goals

◎ Ruud Van Nistelrooy: 36 goals



