المقاتل الأمريكي فيرغسون يهاجم حبيب .. والروسي يرد

Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/JsPp3CogRb