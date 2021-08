رسميا.. الطالبي ينضم لصفوف روبين قازان الروسي

⚡️⚡️⚡️



✍🏻 We have signed a four-year contract with Montassar Talbi



The 23-year-old defender will play as our new number 3️⃣



Talbi has played for Esperance (Tunisia), Rizespor (Turkey) and Benevento (Italy). He has played 4 matches for the Tunisian national team.



Welcome! ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/EAcFAT9B1b