وفاة أسطورة ليكرز إلجين بايلور عن 86 عاما

RIP ELGIN BAYLOR (1934-2021)



◾️ Dunk Pioneer

◾️ All-NBA 1st Team 10 of 1st 11 seasons

◾️ 71 PTS, 25 REB

◾️ 61 PTS, 22 REB in NBA Finals

◾️ Avg 38/19/5 while on military duty (played w/ Lakers on weekends)