فريق تركي يتحول إلى "أشباح" (صورة)

It was snowing in Istanbul during the Basaksehir - Sivasspor game and Sivasspor thought wearing white would be a good idea. Yes, there are actually two sides in this photo - look closely and Sivasspor players are there. 💆🏻‍♂️💆🏻‍♂️💆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LBV1Zi14Fp