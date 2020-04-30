رفض تبرعات من لاعبة الغولف الشقراء الشهيرة سبيراناك بسبب صدرها (فيديو + صور)
وجهت لاعبة الغولف الأمريكية بايج سبيراناك، الشهيرة بقيامها بحركات مفرطة في "الإثارة والإغراء"، انتقادات لأحد نوادي الغولف لرفضه أخذ تبرعات مالية لأعمال خيرية.
ورفض أحد أندية الغولف قبول تبرعات لأغراض خيرية من قبل بايج سبيراناك بسبب مظهرها وبالتحديد بسبب حجم صدرها الكبير، وذلك وفقا للاعبة الأمريكية.
As you know by now, I’m huge believer in CBD. It’s helped my anxiety more than I could ever imagine. Niko also loves the doggy treats! I’ve been using @medterracbd for awhile now. It’s a company I’ve always truly believed in so I’m lucky I get to partner with them now. And I know what you’re thinking that I’m only saying this because #sponsored haha but I pride myself on only promoting products I use and have tried out for myself. I’ve been a long time user of Medterra before I partnered with them and I will always continue to support. Not just because they make the best products out there but also because of their initiatives to make a difference to those who need help. We are so thankful for all the healthcare and frontline workers right now, putting their lives at risk amid the pandemic to protect our health and safety and provide for us. Medterra is there for everyone right now to give back to those fighting for us in this time. Medterra is running a COVID-19 support campaign offering a free 250mg tincture to all frontline healthcare providers and emergency response workers. If you have friends or family who are currently serving us on the front lines of healthcare or emergency response, tag them in the recent dedicated post on @medterracbd page. Link is also in my bio❤️
A while ago I went to X-golf for the first time and fell in love with it! It’s an indoor golf facility but unlike anything I’ve seen before. You have access to the best technology with the simulator, but it’s also laid back, very affordable, and so much fun for golfers of all skill levels! I’m excited to be partnering with them and I can’t wait to share more about what we’ve been working on together once it’s safe for everyone to get back out there. I know this is a place you will all love to go to when it’s safe again ❤️ @xgolfamerica
وقالت بايج سبيراناك: "الغولف هو رياضة النخبة، لقد تم اختراعها حصريا لبعض النخبة من الناس. أنا أكره ذلك لأنني لست منهم. لا زلت أشعر بأنني لست في المكان المناسب عندما ألعب الغولف. كنت أرغب في التبرع بالمال للأعمال الخيرية، وإعطاء النادي أدوات رياضية مجانا، لكنهم أخبروني بأنه كان بودهم تلقي المساعدة مني، ولكن لا يمكننا القيام بذلك بسبب الكيفية والطريقة التي ينظر بها أعضاء مجلس الإدارة إليك".
Episode 3 of my podcast @playingaroundpodcast is out! I went back and forth on which picture to post for this because well this was a really hard episode for me to talk about. It’s all about my nude picture that has been shared around and is on the internet. I decided to pick this picture because I think people see how I am online with this sexy, fun image that I portray and would assume a nude picture to me is nothing. But there’s a distinct difference, one picture I posted, the other I didn’t give consent to be shared. It was a huge invasion of my privacy and I’ve been harassed and black mailed over it for the past 4 years. I’m now owning the nude picture and I feel so much better to have talked about it! Really hope you give it a listen. You can find the podcast anywhere that you listen to your podcasts😌
وأضافت: "أنا أريد مساعدة الأطفال الذين لا يملكون المال لشراء الأدوات، كما لم يكن لدي المال أيضا في وقت ما لشراء المعدات الرياضية، ولكن اللعنة، أنا لا أستطيع حتى فعل ذلك بسبب صدري".
وبدأت مسيرة بايج سبيراناك (26 عاما) الاحترافية في رياضة الغولف، في عام 2015 عندما شاركت في بطولة "Omega Dubai Ladies Classic"، وعلى الرغم من أن أداء الفتاة لم يكن مثاليا، إلا أنها جذبت انتباه الصحافة ووقعت العديد من العقود المربحة مع الرعاة.
وتحظى الفتاة الشقراء صاحبة الحركات التي فيها الكثير من الإفراط في "الإثارة والإغراء" بشعبية كبيرة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث يتابع 2.2 مليون شخص، صفحتها الآن عبر تطبيق "إنستغرام".
المصدر: وكالات