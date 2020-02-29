 
ليفربول يتجرع مرارة الهزيمة الأولى في الدوري (فيديو)

ليفربول يتجرع مرارة الهزيمة الأولى في الدوري (فيديو)
Reuters
تعرض ليفربول لخسارة مريرة بثلاثية نظيفة أمام مضيفه واتفورد في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم "البريميرليغ".

