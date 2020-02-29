ليفربول يتجرع مرارة الهزيمة الأولى في الدوري (فيديو)
تعرض ليفربول لخسارة مريرة بثلاثية نظيفة أمام مضيفه واتفورد في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم "البريميرليغ".
What a goal for Watford 🤯🔥😍😍😍— Alex Nyi (@NYiNYi17292441) February 29, 2020
Liverpool defenders, no comment 😑
#WATLIV 2-0 pic.twitter.com/VZuezqXeZP
#WATLIV What in the world!! Did Liverpool go to sleep or something? Remember Man Utd beat this Watford side 3-0. Lets go Watford!! pic.twitter.com/eUltknS8xm— Ali Zidan (@ZIDANali007) February 29, 2020