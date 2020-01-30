زوجة أسطورة كرة السلة الأمريكي الراحل تكسر صمتها
خرجت فانيسا براينت عن صمتها لأول مرة بعد مصرع زوجها كوبي براينت أسطورة كرة السلة الأمريكية وابنتها جيانا بحادث تحطم مروحية الأحد، واعتبرت أن عائلتها "مدمرة بالكامل" جراء المأساة.
ونشرت فانيسا رسالة طويلة في حسابها على "إنستغرام" الخميس للتعبير عن ألمها لفقدان عائلتها المفاجئ لزوجها وابنتها البالغة 13 عاما.
وقالت :"نود أنا وبناتي التقدم بالشكر للملايين الذين عبروا عن الدعم والحب خلال هذه الفترة العصيبة".
وأضافت: "نحن مدمرون تماما، للفقدان المفاجئ لزوجي الرائع كوبي الذي كان أبا رائعا لبناتنا، وابنتي الجميلة والرائعة والمحبة جيانا، والشقيقة المدهشة لناتاليا، بيانكا وكابري".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
وجاء تعليق فانيسا بعد ساعات من التعرف على جثة براينت البالغ 41 عاما من بين الجثث التسع لضحايا حادثة تحطم مروحيته..
وأضافت فانيسا التي بدلت صورة حسابها على إنستغرام" بأخرى لبراينت وجيانا: "لا توجد كلمات كافية لوصف ألمنا حاليا، أشعر بالراحة عندما أعرف أن كوبي وجيجي كانا محبوبين لهذه الدرجة".
وتابعت فانيسا البالغة 37 عاما: "لقد كنا مباركين لتواجدهما في حياتنا، أتمنى لو بقيا هنا معنا إلى الأبد، لقد كانا نعمتين تم أخذهما منا القدر في وقت مبكر للغاية".
وشكرت فانيسا التي تزوجت من براينت عام 2011 ملايين المشجعين المتعاطفين مع عائلات الضحايا، طالبة احترام الخصوصية لتخطي هذا الواقع الجديد.
ولقي براينت الذي توج بلقب الدوري خمس مرات بقميص لوس أنجلوس ليكرز قبل اعتزاله عام 2016، حتفه الأحد نتيجة تحطم مروحية كانت تقله في كالاباساس، مدينة لوس أنجلس جنوب ولاية كاليفورنيا.
المصدر: "إنستغرام"