 
مباشر
عاجل
"الأناضول": مقتل 10 مدنيين على الأقل بتفجير استهدف سوقا شعبية في تل أبيض شمال سوريا

فيديو .. غزلان القوقز تلتهم الورود الحمراء في نهائي كأس العالم للركبي

الرياضة

فيديو .. غزلان القوقز تلتهم الورود الحمراء في نهائي كأس العالم للركبي
AFP Behrouz MEHRI
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/mnf6

احتفظ منتخب جنوب إفريقيا بلقب بطل كأس العالم للركبي، على حساب نظيره الإنجليزي، إثر فوزه عليه، في المباراة النهائية التي جرت بينهما اليوم السبت، في اليابان.

وحسم لاعبو منتخب جنوب إفريقيا الملقب بـ "غزال القوقز" نتيجة اللقاء ضد خصمه الإنجليزي الملقب بـ "الوردة الحمراء" بنتيجة (32-12) نقطة.

وأحرز منتخب جنوب إفريقيا لقب بطل العالم للركبي للمرة الثالثة في تاريخه، بعد عامي (1995 و2007)، وتساوى بعدد مرات الفوز بالبطولة مع منتخب نيوزيلندا (1987 و2011 و2015)، الذي اكتفى بالمركز الثالث، عقب فوزه على منتخب ويلز بواقع (40-17) نقطة.

المصدر: وكالات 

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2019 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

نادى"غزة غزة" .. ما تفاصيل الفوضى في مسجد الكويت؟