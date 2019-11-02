فيديو .. غزلان القوقز تلتهم الورود الحمراء في نهائي كأس العالم للركبي
احتفظ منتخب جنوب إفريقيا بلقب بطل كأس العالم للركبي، على حساب نظيره الإنجليزي، إثر فوزه عليه، في المباراة النهائية التي جرت بينهما اليوم السبت، في اليابان.
وحسم لاعبو منتخب جنوب إفريقيا الملقب بـ "غزال القوقز" نتيجة اللقاء ضد خصمه الإنجليزي الملقب بـ "الوردة الحمراء" بنتيجة (32-12) نقطة.
وأحرز منتخب جنوب إفريقيا لقب بطل العالم للركبي للمرة الثالثة في تاريخه، بعد عامي (1995 و2007)، وتساوى بعدد مرات الفوز بالبطولة مع منتخب نيوزيلندا (1987 و2011 و2015)، الذي اكتفى بالمركز الثالث، عقب فوزه على منتخب ويلز بواقع (40-17) نقطة.
