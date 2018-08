5 معلومات مثيرة عن "زخة شهب البرشاويات" التي زينت السماء

22 meteors in one hour! Such an incredible experience. ✨🌟✨ . #astronomy #perseidmeteorshower #perseidsmeteorshower2018 . Let go of the deadweight. Be your quirky, most authentic self as you go, even when against the norm. Be real, be true, and love. . Shedding dead weight allows you to maximize your energy and make space for the new moon/new beginning energy that heightens in a few weeks. . The universe provides everything you need. Activate the subconscious mind’s ability to fulfill your requests. I wish everyone a playful, abundant, and soul provoking full moon and meteor shower weekend/week! #awakening #rebirth #letitgo #energy #meditation #bereal #betrue #behonest #bestself #beauthentic #breathe #mindfulness #love #az #arizona #cavecreek

A post shared by Seraphim (@seraphimmix) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:30am PDT